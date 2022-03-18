: Countdown to the HR Tech Summit 2022 ::

The HR Tech HUB, an initiative of DCH – International Organization of Human Capital Managers promoted by Hirint, celebrates the second edition of the HR Tech Summit. An international event in the format of a startup competition that serves as a meeting point for high-potential technology companies specialized in human capital management, investors and representatives of the corporate sector.

The startup competition will take place at The Cocktail facilities (The WPP Headquarters) in Madrid and will be broadcast live globally.

Startups Competition

The HR Tech Summit was created with the aim of becoming an annual event and

that for two days brings together the most innovative startups in the technological field. Which have a unique opportunity to give visibility to their projects, conceptualizing their ideas in order to get new clients, financing or achieve strategic partnerships.

In the first edition we had more than 160 registered startups, more than 1,500 attendees, 4 presentations by Human Capital Managers from companies such as: Mercado Libre, Securitas Direct, among others… And 4 winning startups.

4 Categories

The event will take place over two days, both starting in the afternoon at The Cocktail (WPP – La Matriz. C/ Ríos Rosas, 26. 28003) in Madrid. Two themes per day will be presented in it, that is, four projects with their respective dialogue tables. Which will be:

The first block of the HRTech Summit 2022 on March 29 will have the theme “Attraction and evaluation of talent” and will be made up of the following Startups: Genomawork, Hitch, HR Bot Factory and Apli.jobs.

The next block will be the same day and will deal with “Training, development and talent management”. It will be made up of these finalist Startups: EmotionHack, Go4clic, hackU and Sheworks.

The next day, the other two remaining blocks will be held. The first will have as a fund “Wellness, compensation and benefits” and the finalist startups are: Freedom and Flow, Maslow, Payflow and BonusBank.

Finally, the remaining block has the theme “People Analytics” and the finalist startups are the following: Tarjetap, Tramitapp, Talentup and Gesttiona.

A total of 16 Startups will have the privilege of participating in the event. 4 will intervene for each table, with their respective theme and will have the opportunity to make a pitch and present their project. This will be evaluated by a top-level jury made up of representatives from business schools, human capital managers, investors, DCH associates who are part of the technology area, and exclusive partners of the event.

Each category will be assessed by a table of experts made up of Human Capital Managers, investors and experts in each of the topics.

the grand finale

The 4 winning startups in each category will go on to the grand final that will be held within the framework of the DCH Meeting on Digitization and in which they will have to defend their project again. The final decision will be made by the public, who will decide with their votes the winning startup of the HR Tech Summit’22.

The international competition of human capital technology startups will be broadcast live globally, through this link: HR Tech Summit 2022 online registration