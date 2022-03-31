Counting of votes continues in Senad by-election, all-round contest

There is a tough contest between the candidates in the Senad by-election and the counting of votes is going on even today.

Former Irish rugby star Hugo McNeill topped the voting at the first count on Wednesday night.

Mr McNeill was leading with 2,092 votes after the fifth count on Thursday morning.

Security analyst Tom Clonon at 2,014 and psychologist Maureen Gaffney at 1,936 were not far behind.

Former Green Party Lord Mayor Hazel Choo of Dublin was fourth on Thursday morning with 1,823 votes.