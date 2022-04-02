Countries that start fasting from Sunday 3rd April

Most countries have set the first day of Ramadan for Saturday, April 2. Some others decide this year that the fasting month will begin on Sunday 3 April, because their region will not observe the lunar crescent on Friday 1 April, as Sapphirnews had the opportunity to explain here.

In the Maghreb, this is the case of Morocco. If Algeria announces to be able to observe the lunar crescent, it is not so for Tunisia, which, through the voice of the mufti of the republic, Othman Batik, has decided to set the start of the fast for Saturday 2 April.

In the Near and Middle East, the Sultanates of Jordan and Oman have announced the start of Ramadan for Sunday 3 April. The Iraqi Shia authority, represented by Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, has joined Iran’s decision to…