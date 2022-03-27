Country music artist Jeff Carson 58. dead on

Nashville, Tenn. ,WKRNCountry music artist and Academy of Country Music Award winner Jeff Carson has died at the age of 58.

according to a release On his website, Carson died of a heart attack on Saturday at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

The country artist was born on December 16, 1963, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He began his music career singing in church and later moved to Nashville where he began recording demos for other country music artists such as Faith Hill. Me”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See It Now”), Reba McEntire (“The Heart is a Lonely Hunter”), Tim McGraw (“I Won’t Want It Any Other Way”), and Mark Wills (“Places”) I never was”).