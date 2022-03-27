Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not on Your Love” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58 years old.

Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media said Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin.

Westby said in a news release that Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in 1963 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The news release stated that Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally.

Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and other country stars.

Carson obtained a recording contract at Curb Records in 1995 and released a single, “Yeah…