Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — The country music singer has died in Tennessee, says a publicist for Jeff Carson. Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media said in a news release that Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin. A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally.

The news release said that Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and others. Carson recorded the hit singles “Not on Your Love” and “The Car”, which won the Academy of Country Music Award for Video of the Year.

