Country star Eric Church cancels show so he can watch UNC-Duke Final Four game, angers fans

Country star Eric Church upset some fans on Tuesday when he announced that he was canceling the date of an upcoming tour so that he could attend an NCAA Final Four tournament match on the same night.

Fans posted a screenshot of an email they received from Church on Ticketmaster saying he was returning tickets for his Saturday show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Church said he is canceling the date so he can see his beloved University of North Carolina men’s basketball team face off against rival Duke University.

Church, who refers to his fans as the “church choir”, reportedly said that leaving the show was the “most selfish” thing he could have asked of him.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years, but getting them to matchup for the first time…