County Championship Preview: Hampshire v Somerset

match

Somerset will begin our 2022 LV=Insurance County Championship season with a Division One match against Hampshire against Hampshire tomorrow (Thursday 7 April).

The game will start at 11 am.

2022 County Championships explained

How can I stay up to date?

You can keep up to date through this website and by using our dedicated matching center on our Twitter Fodder.

In addition, a report on the game of the day with citations will be posted on this website.

This match will be broadcast live through our Match Center.

head to head

The two sides have faced each other on 207 occasions in the County Championship. Somerset has won 52 of these matches, Hampshire has won 67 times, 85 matches…