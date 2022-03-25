Court mute on Justice Clarence Thomas’ status | Richmond Free Press

LATEST

Posted on
WASHINGTON – The US Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to say whether Justice Clarence Thomas, 73, is in hospital, although he was expected to be released by Tuesday evening. The court said on Sunday that Justice Thomas, the only African-American on the nation’s Supreme Court, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington on March 18 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and was diagnosed with the infection.

His “symptoms are reducing,” the court said in a statement at the time, and he was expected to be released on Monday or Tuesday. But on Wednesday morning, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said she had no updates to provide.

The court heard arguments on Wednesday morning and Chief Justice John Roberts said, as he had in the last two…

