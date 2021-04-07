Court Rejects Kangana Ranaut’s Plea Over Javed Akhtar’s Defamation Suit – Sandeep Jakhar News

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar’s refusal of legal battle yesterday (April 05, 2021), a sessions court in Dindoshi, Mumbai, rejected an application filed by the Empress actress challenging the proceedings initiated against her by a magistrate court. Gives, in connection with a complaint of defamation lodged by an experienced songwriter.

Last year, Akhtar filed a defamation suit against Kangana in a Mumbai court last year for unscrupulous accusations against him in comments made to the media while speaking about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the complaint, Javed had alleged that the Rangoon actress’ baseless comments damaged her reputation. The session court in Dindoshi reserved its order on the application filed by Ranaut on 3 April.

In his application, Ranaut challenged the validity and validity of the order issuing the process and the order passed by the magistrate on February 1, 2021, and the subsequent action to issue a bailable warrant against him for failing to appear in court.

According to a PTI report, “Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui argued in the sessions court that as per the provisions of Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), a magistrate must first examine and record the statements of the complainant and the criminal. Witness before issuing notice or proceeding in complaints. “

Siddiqui further claimed that since the magistrate court had not recorded the statements of witnesses, the process was invalid. On the other hand, Kangana demanded the sessions court to quash the proceedings initiated against her. However, Javed Akhtar’s lawyer J.

