Court TV to broadcast Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial – Deadline

Court TV will be carrying a television feed of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, which is set to begin next week in Fairfax County, VA.

The network will be the pool feed provider for testing, and plans to provide coverage of the proceedings.

Ethan Nelson, Acting Head of Court TV, said in a statement, “Court cases that are high-profile because it often creates a lot of noise, and it can be difficult to break down these distractions for a clearer picture for viewers. about, but that’s where we come in.”

Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2018 after writing a Washington Post essay titled “I Speak Out Against Sexual Violence — And Faced The Outbreaks Of Our Culture. This Has To Change.” Although not mentioned in the essay…