Courtney act stole the show with emotional performance

Dancing with the Stars: The second semi-final of the All Stars was a contemplative night as Courtney Act and her dance partner Josh Keefe stole the show with an emotional performance.

To kick off their best night yet, Act and Keefe won the Charleston Dance Marathon and landed them an extra 10 points for their impressive three-minute routine.

camera icon Courtney Act and Josh Keef Win Charleston Dance Marathon Credit: channel intake

The dynamic duo continued as a force to be reckoned with as they took to the floor with a foxtrot, which followed a journey of “boy meets boy love story”.

“We want to express the sincerity of the attraction and love that can happen between two people,” Act said.

The act, whose off-stage name is Shane Janek, reflects on his growing up experience without looking…