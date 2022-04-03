Courtois is emphatic with Real Madrid win: “There are three fair penalties”

Courtois analyzed the problems Real Madrid were having at Ballidos and what should change in next Wednesday’s European duel against Chelsea.

Real Madrid’s Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois assured that the three penalties the referee had awarded in his team’s favor at Balaidos were “fair”, and he put victory above game, admitting that at times they There is a “lack of intensity”.

“It is important to win, Celtic Away it is always a very difficult game and you may suffer. It’s been very tough when I’ve played here, I don’t know if we deserve to win because in the first half I’ve got two saves, but we’ve gone to their zone and those are fair penalties because they’re three”. They said Movistar,

“The first and second are very clear, the third is one of my goals …