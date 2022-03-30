Courtside: Paul George is back + Twitter Q&A

Paul George is back! To Tomar Ajali of Clutchpoints‘Hopefully’ George returns to lineup in Clippers’ Tuesday matchup Utah Jazzu, George hasn’t been friendly in Sacramento since December 22nd. With the Clippers declining and struggling to score, it’s safe to say that the return of the seven-time All-Star will help ease some of the scoring drought.

In this episode of Courtside, John and Jack talk about George’s return, as they both celebrate the long journey that led to this moment. Additionally, he comments on the status of other stars, Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard. While the excitement of George’s return is celebratory, the two hosts don’t necessarily feel the same about Powell and Leonard. Tune in to hear what they had to do…