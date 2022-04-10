Coventry City player ratings vs Fulham: Sky Blues stun champion-elect at The Cottage

Two goals in the span of four sensational minutes put Coventry City on course for a major upset against the championship leaders at Craven Cottage.

Michael Rose led the Sky Blues in the 20th minute, before Victor Gyoceraes doubled the lead four minutes later in a spectacular 45 minutes, leaving Fulham by surprise.

In truth, Mark Robbins’ men could have gone further after two shots were blocked from Ben Schaeff’s second set-piece, while Simon Moore made two fine saves at the other end to negate Fabio Carvalho and Alexander Mitrovic. First Kibano rattles the crossbar in one. Entertaining encounter in West London.

In a difficult second half, the Cotjars created opportunity after opportunity when Moore pulled off more heroics to keep City’s two-goal cushion in place within an hour…