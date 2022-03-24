LATEST

COVID-19: 23,125 new cases reported in Ireland

Posted on
There have been 23,125 new cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Monitoring Center (HPSC) show that there were 8,910 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus.

At the same time, 14,215 people registered positive antigen test through HSE portal on Wednesday.

Based on these figures, the five-day moving average cases have jumped to 18,691.

As of 8 am on Thursday, 1,425 people were hospitalised, of whom 53 were in the ICU.

This comes as Professor Luke O’Neill says the virus should be seen as the ‘severe flu’ that will be with us in the future.

he told earlier The Pat Kenny Show: “It’s just another infectious disease that’s with us, basically, it won’t go away.

“It’s like TB infecting humans hundreds of years ago, became a new disease, and …

