Covid-19: All of New Zealand to move to orange traffic light setting

All of New Zealanders are moving to orange traffic light settings, COVID-19 minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed.

This change will be effective from midnight on Wednesday.

Hipkins said on Wednesday that when the government last reviewed its COVID-19 settings, there were an average of 100 fewer people in hospital, and deaths were also falling.

“We’re coming out of the summit and are fine on the other side of it now.”

Robert’s Kitchen / Stuff COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the country will move to an orange setting from midnight on Wednesday.

In orange, all aggregate restrictions are removed.