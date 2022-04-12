COVID-19-Associated Acute Myocarditis Reported in 2.4 per 1,000 Patients

MONDAY, April 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Acute myocarditis (AM) occurs in 2.4 of every 1,000 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a study published in the April 12 issue. Spreading,

Enrico Ammirati, MD, PhD, from Nigurda Hospital in Milan, Italy, and colleagues examined the prevalence of COVID-19-associated AM in a retrospective cohort of 23 hospitals in the United States and Europe. Among 56,963 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 112 patients with suspected AM were evaluated between February 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. In all, 97 patients were identified with probable AM; Of these, 54 patients had AM definite/probable.

The researchers found that among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the prevalence of AM was 2.4 per 1,000 considering hospitalizations.