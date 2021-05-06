Covid-19: Attention of Corona Patient, these 7 things to keep in mind

Corona’s havoc continues, with cases of infected people increasing every day. In such cases, there is no room left for patients to be admitted to hospitals and the government has advised to isolate patients with mild symptoms of corona (patients with mild symptoms) at home. Patients living in isolation at home are solely responsible for their family members. In such a situation, it is also a big challenge to have a person who takes care of the patient as a patient. If you are caring for a corona patient as an attendant, then learn to protect yourself in this environment. If there is only one room, due to lack of space in the house, many people are staying in the same room and taking care of the corona patient.

It is very important that you keep a distance of at least 6 feet from them. Keep room windows and doors open. Wear double masks and gloves on your face at all times. Also, periodically wash your hands with soap, even if you are wearing gloves. So that you can avoid getting infected. If you have the same bathroom. If at home you are using the same bathroom with a corona patient, try to get the patient to do their regular work before going to the bathroom. If you or any other member of the household uses the bathroom after using the patient’s bathroom, first clean the bathroom thoroughly and then use it. It is necessary to do this every time so that you can be safe. You should clean thoroughly before touching the things that touch the patient. Do not throw used items in the open and use closed dustbin. Also clean things or masks before throwing them.

Clean your hands frequently. Be careful not to touch the mask you are wearing with your hands. Dispose of the utensils used for the patient and do not touch them repeatedly. While washing, keep them separate from the rest of the utensils and wash them with warm water. Use a separate pot bar for this as well. Clean the room where the patient comes several times a day and keep it clean. On the other hand, if there are more rooms in the house, then it would be better to clean them two or three times a day. Also keep cleaning the bed, clothes, utensils. Do not mix the patient’s towel, soap, utensils, clothes and essential things with anyone. Wear masks and gloves before washing the patient’s clothes.

Also, be sure to use antibiotic fluids such as Dettol and Sevalon in clothes. If you wash clothes in the washing machine, you should clean the machine at the end. To increase the immunity of the patient, keep giving him a healthy diet. Eat a healthy diet to keep your immunity strong. According to the advice of the doctor, keep taking steam, decoction, turmeric milk and necessary medicines as well. If you eat anything, eat away from the patient and wear a mask as soon as possible.