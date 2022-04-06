COVID-19: BC reports marginal increase in hospitalizations as daily reports end

In one of the last few daily COVID-19 reports of the pandemic, BC is reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations.

13 more cases have been reported in the hospital, taking the number to 334.

However, there is one less case in intensive care, so the total is 35 as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Thursday, BC will turn to weekly COVID-19 reporting instead of providing daily case numbers.

“This means that we will be able to automatically link the data and more thorough and detailed, accurate reporting of last week’s numbers to people to get a better understanding of what we expect to see and what the risk profile is. “Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry…