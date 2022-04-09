Covid-19 booster dose for all adults from Sunday, check how to book appointment, cost of jab – All you need to know | India News

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has allowed precautionary, or booster, doses of Covid-19 vaccines for all adults from Sunday (April 10) at private vaccination centres.

“All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose. This facility would be available in all private vaccination centres,” said the ministry said in a statement.

Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. https://t.co/NDs4AeprmB — Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 8, 2022

The ministry also…