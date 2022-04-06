COVID-19 Daily Updates | bc government news

As of Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 90.9% (4,529,972) of eligible people aged five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.4% (4,358,529) received their second dose Is.

In addition, in BC of eligible people 12 years of age and older, 93.5% (4,333,166) received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91.1% (4,222,894) received their second dose and 57.8% ( 2,677,473) has received the third dose.

In addition, of all eligible adults in BC, 93.8% (4,058,015) received their first dose, 91.5% (3,957,889) received their second dose and 59.5% (2,573,327) received their third dose.

BC is reporting 258 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 357,758 cases in the province.

Note: The total number of new cases is provisional and will be updated…