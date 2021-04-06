LATEST

Covid-19: Delayed testing, poor collection of swabs behind false negatives | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Covid-19: Delayed testing, poor collection of swabs behind false negatives | India News - Times of India » todayssnews
MUMBAI: As the second wave of the pandemic intensifies, doctors say there is a group of patients who despite displaying classic Covid-19 symptoms is testing negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The reasons range from poor collection of swab samples, delayed testing after the appearance of the first symptoms or variants that have possibly changed the disease patterns.
Dr Pratit Samdhani from the state-run JJ Hospital, Byculla, said there are definitely some patients who are not testing positive despite having symptoms such as fever, cough and body ache. “If the virus isn’t tested in the third to seventh day after the first symptoms appear, there is a higher chance of false negative,” said a doctor with a BMC hospital.
However, not all patients are clear about when they started getting symptoms: some get one-day fever followed by severe cough while others begin with blocked nose.
Infectious diseases specialist Dr Om Shrivastava from Jaslok Hospital said one of the reasons for the false negative could be the fact that the RT-PCR test, which is considered the best to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has a sensitivity between 65 and 70%.
“Tests are not 100% positive, but just because a test is unable to pick up the virus, one cannot exclude the infection. Doctors have to rely on their clinical judgement,” he said.
At such times, doctors have to depend on the CT scan of the chest to establish the diagnosis. The Covid lung has a distinctive glassy appearance that cannot be missed, said Samdhani.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
784
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
781
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
768
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
742
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
736
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
674
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
625
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
620
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top