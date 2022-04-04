COVID-19: Director General of Health says new XE version is something to keep an eye on, warns tougher measures may be needed if it arrives in NZ

“These viruses are constantly exchanging genetic material. So the XE variant appears to be about 10 percent more infectious than the BA.2 variant, which is currently widespread across the country.”

Bloomfield warned that if it makes its way to New Zealand, stricter measures may be needed to ensure that hospitals do not overgrow.

“We haven’t seen it yet [XE] Here in New Zealand. It has been found in many countries of Europe but in relatively small numbers so far.

“What we want to see for this version at the moment, but also any new version really, what are its features, will mean that we have to use some of the measures we have used in the past.

“This includes some measures of traffic lights around strict indoor limits,…