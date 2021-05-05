COVID-19: Do not cure dry cough while staying in home quarantine, so do 2 home remedies

One of the first symptoms of Kovid-19 virus is dry cough, if you want to get relief from dry cough while staying at home quarantine, then today we are giving you 2 remedies which will be very useful for you.

Honey

Honey is loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that help soothe dry and sore throat. Mixing 2 teaspoons of honey with warm water can relieve sore throat.

ginger

In Ayurveda, ginger is considered an excellent remedy for many medical conditions, including dry cough. Drinking hot ginger and clove tea helps to soothe the roughness and helps to soothe the irritated throat.