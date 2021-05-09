COVID 19: Do not take too much ‘Steam’ to escape from Corona

People living at home are trying all kinds of home remedies to keep themselves healthy, one of which is to take steam.

It is seen that people are getting a lot of steam, because they feel that if they want to survive the corona virus, then they should get plenty of steam. Not only this, people who are infected with the corona virus also feel that if they take steam, they will be cured soon. So let’s know how much truth there is.

Due to excess steam, the moisture between the throat and lungs can burn the torquia and pharynx or they can be seriously damaged. If this tube becomes damaged, then the person may have trouble breathing. In this case, the corona virus can easily enter your body.