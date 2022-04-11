COVID-19: Fourth dose available for people age 60 and older

Quebecers age 60 and older have a turn to make an appointment at Clic Santé to receive their second booster dose of the COVID vaccine.

Their last dose of vaccine must be essentially three months before; Mandatory interval between the third dose and the booster dose of coronavirus serum.

target customers

The government is targeting senior citizens aged 60 years and above who live in their own home or rent, immunocompromised or dialysis patients aged 12 years or more, who can get their second booster dose at the time of appointment. Select the option.

People who live in a living environment…