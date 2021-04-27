Covid 19: Hina Khan becomes Kovid positive, actress is broken after father’s demise – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Standard TV actress Hina Khan has just lately misplaced her father Aslam Khan. After which Hina Corona Hina Khan has change into Kovid optimistic. Sure, the actress has shared this data together with her followers on her social media a while again. The place the actress instructed yesterday that she is taking a break from social media for just a few days now. At present his staff is operating all his social media accounts. Who shared this data a while in the past.

Hina Khan’s staff wrote on social media, “That is essentially the most tough time for me and my household. The place I and my complete household has change into Kovid optimistic. I’m taking good care of myself underneath the supervision of docs. With this I’ve remoted myself at dwelling. Everybody I meet just lately ought to get their check finished.

Let me let you know, Hina Khan has a breakup after her father Aslam Khan leaves. And on this time of grief, she has introduced to distance herself from social media for just a few days. He has launched an announcement on social media. He additionally thanked buddies and followers who comforted him and his household on this hour of grief.

The actress arrived in Maldives just a few days in the past to spend a trip together with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The place she got here to learn about her father’s poor well being and was returning to India after her father’s demise. Hina Khan is now together with her household. The place many large stars of Bollywood and TV are giving him braveness.