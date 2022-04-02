Covid-19 in Argentina today: case statistics and vaccinations as of April 1

Covid-19 pandemic registered in Argentina A total of 9,039,838 infected patients, 128,052 dead and 8,863,774 were cured.

Today on April 1, 1,927 new cases were reported, 33 deaths and 3,361 patients were cured. Whereas the vaccination plan against coronavirus records that 81.50% of the population has already had two doses. These figures are released daily by the Ministry of Health.

The highest number of infected was recorded on 14 January, reaching 139,853 positive cases.

Provinces or districts with the most number of positive cases in the last 14 days: Chaco (6 cases), Corrientes (2 cases), La Pampa (26 cases), La Rioja (2 cases), Jujuy (1 case)

