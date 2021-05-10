COVID 19: Increase your oxygen level during periods

Pay attention to some yoga asanas and learn how to do them to increase your oxygen levels.

Anulom-Antonyms

In a meditative position, sit on a chair or on the ground with your legs crossed.

With your right thumb, close your right nostril and inhale through the left nostril.

Release your right nostril and close your left nostril with the right nostril, with your middle or ring finger.

Inhale through the right nostril, then release the fingers. Close the right nostril and exhale through the left nostril.

Continue slow breathing through alternating nostril and focus on breathing.

Practice this daily for 10 minutes to get the benefit.

Bhramari

Place your index finger comfortably above your eyebrows and little finger, where it should remain on your cheeks.

While exhaling, take a deep breath and while exhaling, hum a soft hum like ‘Hmmmmm’ in the entire humming sound. Breathe and exhale again while exhaling.

Practice this daily for 10 minutes for the benefit.