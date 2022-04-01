Covid-19 Ireland reported over 10,000 cases as latest

Health officials have registered a total of 10,839 cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Center was informed about 5,750 PCR-confirmed cases and 5,089 positive antigen test results.

As of 8 am today, 1,472 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 59 are in ICU.

Read more: Rare immune response among reasons why some people haven’t caught COVID

A leading Dublin immunologist has said there are four main reasons why some people are immune to COVID-19, with a new study to assess why some people are resistant to the virus.

Speaking today at Claire Byrne, Dr. Cleona O’Farley, who is also Professor of Comparative Immunology and Biochemistry in Immunology at Trinity College, said that some people have managed to avoid contracting COVID-19 during…