Covid-19: Know these important things about the Oximeter, only then use it

An oximeter in the fight with corona is like a lifesaving for patients, it records the oxygen level with a heart rate, so it is very important that the oximeter is used properly so that the correct readings of oxygen can be found, the oximeter There is a small oxygen level machine in the blood that looks similar to a cloth or paper clip.

Calm the mind before taking oxygen level and give the body complete rest for at least 15 minutes.

Sit up straight and place your finger in front of the heart, do not move the body.

Apply the oximeter to the index or middle finger, touching it slightly above the nail in the finger while touching the skin, you can apply it to the index or middle finger of any hand to the right or left.

Keep in mind that take oxygen levels three times a day from an oximeter, officially it has been said that if the oxygen level is below 92 percent, then contact a doctor immediately.