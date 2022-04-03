COVID-19 NZ: Cabinet set to decide whether traffic light setting moves from ‘red’ to ‘orange’

Analysis: The peak of the Omicron outbreak has passed, vaccine passes will no longer be mandatory, and the trans-Tasman border will reopen. Could the COVID-19 restrictions be further groundless?

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether to move the country – or some regions – from “red” to “orange” – a move that will return unlimited indoor gatherings and dancing, or simply standing, to nightclubs and other venues.

The decision comes as many of the Covid-19 restrictions that people have been familiar with in recent months will be eased.

Almost two weeks ago, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 4, the vaccine pass system would become voluntary, with most of the vaccine mandates being relaxed except for some public and healthcare sector…