Covid-19 Omicron: New XE version may require stricter Covid regulations if tensions come to NZ – Ashley Bloomfield

New Zealand remains in the red, warns the world is approaching a climate danger zone and why Russia’s capital city of Ukraine is retreating in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand could be forced to implement stricter COVID rules if a new highly transmissible version of the virus comes here.

The World Health Organization has issued a warning about XE – a new strain of the Covid-19 omicron variant that appears to be 10 percent more transmissible than BA.2 omicron, currently circulating in New Zealand.

The new variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains and is considered “recombinant”, formed from at least two other viral sources.

XE was first detected in the UK in January.

Bloomfield said today that if XE…