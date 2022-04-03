covid 19 omicron outbreak: 8810 new community cases, 18 deaths

There were 18 Covid-related deaths on Sunday. Video / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig / Alex Burton

8810 new community cases of Kovid-19 have been reported by the Ministry of Health today.

Another 18 deaths have also been reported, including those who died in the last 5 days. The total number of COVID-linked deaths has now risen to 396 with a seven-day rolling average of 20.

Of the deaths today, two were from Northland, seven from the Auckland area, three from Waikato, one from Wanganui, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington area, two from Canterbury and one from the South.

One person was in their 30s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three in their 90s. Twelve of them were men, six were women.

It has 690 people…