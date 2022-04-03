Covid 19 Omicron Outbreak: Poll Results Emerge Age Dividing of Vaccine Mandate Removal

23 new covid deaths were reported today and 11,560 new community cases were reported. Video / New Zealand Herald

New Zealanders old and young are in on the decision to remove the vaccine mandate, according to a new survey.

Research New Zealand, a privately owned social and vocational research organization, found that compared to younger respondents aged 18 to 34, older respondents were nearly twice as likely – 55 and over – unhappy with the decision.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the end of vaccine mandates for education, police and defense force personnel from 11.59 pm last night.

They will still be needed in health and aged care, corrections and frontier workforces.

Ardern’s announcement included the cancellation of vaccine passes and an increase in the number of people able to…