COVID 19 Omicron Outbreak: What are the rules for setting orange traffic lights?

There will be no limit on indoor gatherings under the orange traffic light setting, and face masks will not be required in many places, including schools.

New Zealanders today found the country moving towards orange at 11.59 p.m. tonight, the government announced at 1 p.m.

In early April the government decided to put the country in the red setting due to significant pressure on the health system and rising cases in parts of the country other than Auckland.

The rate of hospital and community cases has declined since then.

Under red, people visiting indoor hospitality venues, events and gatherings were limited to 200 people at a time.

There will be no cap in orange.