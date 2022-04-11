COVID-19: Ontario will expand anti-viral treatment eligibility, PCR testing

The Ontario government says it is expanding access to PCR testing for COVID-19, and will expand eligibility for anti-viral treatment as the province battles a sixth wave of the pandemic.

one in Press release On Monday, the province’s health ministry said “effective immediately,” more “high-risk” groups would be eligible for testing and evaluation for antiviral treatments, such as Paxlovid.

The province said “high-risk” groups include those 18 and older, those who are immunized, those 70 and older, those 60 and older who have had fewer than three COVID-19 vaccine doses. And those 18 and older who have had fewer than three vaccines and at least one…