COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor confirms sixth wave is upon us – Kingston

The province’s top doctor is ruling out a return to mandatory masking as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Ontario.

In her first appearance since early March, Dr Kieran Moore confirmed on Monday that a sixth wave of COVID-19 had arrived, but hospitalization rates were on the decline as evidence of the vaccine’s potency in the Kingston area. pointed to.

“I look to the KFL&A and it gives me hope that this is what we can do as a province in the coming weeks,” Moore said.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says that while COVID-19 is going through the hardest of times in the Kingston area, vaccination levels are out of step with a large number of hospitals.

