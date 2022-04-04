COVID-19 Outbreak: New XE Version Potentially 10 Percent More Permeable Than Omicron

COVID 19 Omicron Outbreak: Nine Deaths, 10,205 Cases PM Jacinda Ardern announces NZ to stay on red traffic light setting. Video / New Zealand Herald

The World Health Organization is tracking a new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant, which appears to be 10 percent more transmissible than ba.2 omicron, the current strain operating in New Zealand.

XE was first detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January and more than 600 cases have been reported

Reported and confirmed since.

This morning on RNZ, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned that New Zealand has not yet seen the end of Omicron’s outbreak.

“This will be our first wave and not our only wave. This is our current version and not our only version.”

Early estimates indicate that the latest strain has the advantage of a community growth rate of 10 percent…