COVID-19: Peepal leaves have the power to meet oxygen deficiency, know how to consume

Vaccination continues across the country to halt the corona virus, but now oxygen shortage is the cause of most patients’ deaths in hospitals. Oxygen deficiency is proving fatal in corona patients. In such a situation, thousands of people are adopting home remedies to overcome the lack of oxygen.

By the way, there are many such indigenous methods mentioned in Ayurveda through which we can increase our oxygen level. For example, the Peepal tree has been described as sacred and life-saving in Aryuveda, and it can also meet the lack of oxygen.



It may be known that recently some people had difficulty in breathing in the Tilhar of Shahjahanpur in UP, they lay under the Peepal tree. This is the reason that some people have started consuming peepal leaves these days. Know the countless miraculous properties of peepal and its benefits.

Peepal leaves are considered medicinal in Ayurveda. It is said that oxygen intake can be corrected by consuming two peepal leaves daily. You should chew 2 leaves of peepal every day, so that the lack of oxygen can be met.