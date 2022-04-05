covid-19 symptoms 9 new symptoms added to official list check here

Exactly 2 years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our lives. The NHS has updated the official list of COVID-19 symptoms and added 9 new symptoms including headache, sore throat and lethargy.Also Read – International Flights: GoFirst Increases Daily Flight Frequency To Abu Dhabi From These Indian Cities View full list here

The healthcare provider previously listed three official symptoms: high temperature, persistent cough, and a decrease or change in taste or smell. The decision to increase the list of symptoms from three to 12 came just days after free testing for the coronavirus ended in England. Also read- What are some amazing health benefits of Padmasana? Explanation of types and techniques

According to the NHS, people should pay attention to these nine symptoms: as well…