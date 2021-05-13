ENTERTAINMENT

Covid-19 Symptoms Kids: What are the symptoms of corona virus in children, become alert

Corona’s havoc has not yet subsided that doctors treating Kovid-19 have raised separate concerns during the second wave of the epidemic. The corona virus is now seen to affect children more. Doctors say that relatively unaffected with the first wave, children and adolescents now show obvious symptoms such as prolonged fever and gestrointritis.

Diarrhea and vomiting
Diarrhea and vomiting are also signs that commonly affect children who are currently being affected by Kovid-19.

Exhaustion
Exhaustion and lack of energy are other signs that are seen in children due to Kovid-19. According to the research, in 55 percent of children who have corona virus, persistent fatigue and lack of energy has been observed.

fever
Mild and persistent fever is a common symptom of infection in children. Even in corona virus, fever is the first symptom among the elders. Which can be mild to fast.

Headache
Headache is not the initial symptom of Kovid-19, but it is seen in 14 percent of adults. However, these symptoms are common in children and may be an early symptom of Kovid.

stomach pain
Gastrointestinal symptoms of Kovid, higher in the second wave, are also having a greater effect on children. Abnormal abdominal pain, bloating, heaviness, stomach cramps can all be signs that your child is suffering from gastrointestinal symptoms of Kovid-19.

