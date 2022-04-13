Covid-19: Tonight at 11.59pm all NZ will go to orange setting

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed that the entire country will shift from a red to orange traffic light setting from 11.59pm tonight, adding that “the overall picture is very positive”.

Watch here COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins:

Hipkins said the change in alert levels was justified for a number of reasons, including the continuing decline in cases.

He said it has been three weeks since the most recent simplification of the traffic light system, and that “despite significant relaxation of settings, we continue to see positive improvement in the overall trajectory”.

He said case numbers now sit below 10,000 new cases per day for the first time since February 24, and that hospitalizations were lower in Auckland, with all three DHBs reporting lower…