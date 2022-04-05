COVID-19 update for April 4-10, 2022

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, more than 1,349,700 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,500 people have been hospitalized as of Monday.

Click here For the latest updates on the number of cases, age, gender and status of presumed positive, unconfirmed and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.

Below, we’re updating this blog with the latest information related to COVID-19 in Colorado.

latest updates:

Monday, April 4

4 pm | latest coronavirus data

here is the latest COVID-19 data From the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment. A reminder that today’s state data is a total for the weekend as well as Monday.

1,349,718 cases (+1,637)

61,516 Hospitalized (+37)

64…