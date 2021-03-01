COVID-19 Vaccination Center List: Online registration begins on CoWin portal. ReaderMaster

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination starts today on CoWin Portal or Cowin App | Kovid-19 Vaccination Center List 2021 | Covein Portal Online Registration | COWIN 2.0 Guidance PDF

As india COVID-19 vaccination campaign The next phase of the program is set for people over 60 years of age and people over 45 years of age, which has started from 1 March 2021. The registration portal for the vaccine on Co-Win has started at 9:00 am today. You official website directly https://www.cowin.gov.in/ One can register online for COVID-19 Vaccination by visiting. According to the government, citizens will be able to register and register for vaccination at any time, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. Here we are providing you complete information of online registration process for Corona Vaccine on CoWin portal. As well as you COVID-19 Vaccination Center List in Hindi And Kovin will provide the portal registration guidelines in PDF format.

What is Kovin and how to register in it?

CO-WIN is a platform for citizens of India to register for COVID-19 vaccination and determine their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centers. Citizens can find their nearest Vaccination Center online through this portal. Also, you can book your slot online to apply the vaccine. For this, first of all the interested citizens will have to register online on the Kovin portal. After the introduction of the Corona vaccine, the government COVID-Verification Certificate Will also be given. You can download this certificate online through Arogya Setu, DigiLocker, Co-Win portal. See the complete information on how to do civil registration on the CoWin Portal in the section below.

How to register on the CoWin portal?

First of all you need the Government of India Covein portal will go on. After that, on the web homepage “Register yourself” Click on the button. Register here using your mobile number or Aadhaar number or any other identification document. After entering the mobile number, Receive OTP Click in the tab. Go to the next section and enter your one-time password, which will come in your mobile number. After this, carefully enter all the information sought in the registration form. After entering all the information, ‘Register’ Click on the button. Back to home page COVID-19 Vaccination Center Choose. Finally confirm your slot for vaccination and book it online. Now get your vaccinations done on the same day as per the given slot booking.

Know how to make an appointment on the @CoWin portal

Guidelines for online registration on the CoWin portal

Please note that there will be only one live appointment for a beneficiary at any time for each dose. The appointment of any date for the COVID vaccination center will be closed at 3:00 pm on the same day for which the slots were opened.

For example, slots for March 1 will be open from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on March 1, and appointments can be booked anytime before that, subject to availability. However, on 1 March an appointment can also be booked for any future date for which vaccination slots are available.

A slot for the second dose will also be booked at the same COVID vaccination center on the 29th day of the 1 dose appointment date. If a beneficiary cancels the first dose appointment, the appointment of both doses will be canceled.

Number of doses to be decided by the concerned State / UT Government for the vaccination cycle. The total vaccination slot for the vaccination cycle should not exceed the target number of doses.

A user guide for citizen registration and appointment has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority (NHA).

The Union Health Ministry also specified 20 comradesies among people between the ages of 45 and 59 who will receive the vaccine – heart failure with hospital admission last year, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT / MRI- Diagnosis of any solid cancer with documented stroke, diabetes over 10 years or with complications, high blood pressure, end-stage renal disease on hemodialysis, 2000 or later or any cancer therapy.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be given free in government hospitals, while people will have to pay for private facilities. Ministry said on Saturday that private hospital Charges for COVID-19 vaccine up to Rs 250 per dose Can take.

Appointment for Civil Registration and Immunization User Manual PDF Check: Ayushman Bharat Yojana Package Rates & Hospitals List

The Ministry of Health said that to increase the capacity of vaccination by leaps and bounds, a large number of private facilities are included. About 10,000 private hospitals Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY Listed under, more than 600 hospitals were listed under CGHS and other private hospitals were listed under Health Insurance Schemes of State Governments, which can participate as COVID Immunization Centers (CVCs) .

These hospitals are new Updates to the Co-WIN 2.0 platform Has been done. COVID Immunization Centers (CVCs) with personal experience were also trained on the personal aspects of adverse aspects of the vaccination process (AEFI) through video conference with the support of the National Health Authority (NHA).

Also, a list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority. The link is mentioned below: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/CGHSEmphospitals.xlsx https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/PMJAYPRIVATEHOSPITALSCONSOLIDATED.xlsx

Important points for co-win portal registration

Eligible person through their mobile number through step by step process Registration on the Co-WIN 2.0 portal will be able to do. With a mobile number, a person can register as four beneficiaries. However, all people registered on a mobile number will have nothing in common other than a mobile number. The photo ID card number of each such beneficiary should be different. Any of the following photo identification documents can be used by citizens to avail online registration:

Aadhaar Card / Photo ID Electrical Photo Identity Card (EPIC) Passport driving license pan card Npr smart card – offer document with a photo

The Government of India has provided two COVID-19 vaccines, covishield and covaxin, free of cost to the States / UTs to vaccinate Health Care Workers (HCWs) and Front Line Workers (FLWs) and also to cover the next priority group. would be able. That is, the age group above 60 years and the age group of 45 to 59 are suffering from pre-specified co-citizenship.

Note – Requesting States to operate linkages between COVID-19 Immunization Centers (CVCs) (both governmental and private equal facilities) with the nearest cold chain points to ensure smooth vaccine delivery to COVID vaccination centers (CVCs) Has been done. CoWIN app (apk) download link for free

COVID-19 Vaccination Center List Details in Hindi

Vaccination Center – A CVC must be a health facility and can be one of the following types:

Government Health Facilities (GCVC)

These include all government medical colleges, district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centers, primary health centers and sub-health centers. Government health facilities also include health facilities of other ministries such as the Central Institute, Railways, ESIC, Ghar and other CGHS dispensaries.

Private Health Facilities (PCVC)

In order to operate a private health facility as PCVC, such facility would be required to be made either under PMJAY or under CGHS or under any health insurance scheme of the state. Therefore, private facilities will include:

All hospitals were listed under PMJAY.

All hospitals were listed under CGHS.

Hospitals listed under any health insurance scheme of the State / UT Government.

To operate any private healthcare facility as PCVC, this facility must:

Adequate cold chain equipment and capacity. Adequate room / space for vaccination after waiting area, vaccinations and observation. Adequate number of trained commentators and verifiers Ability to manage post-vaccination adverse events according to the norms and guidelines of the Ministry.