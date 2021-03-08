COVID 19 Vaccination Certificate Download | Get Arogya Setu and Sah Win from the portal, step by step guide

Loading...

To download Covid 19 Vaccination Certificate, Get Step Guide by Step Guide from Arogyasetu and Co Win Portal

We all know that the second phase of Kovid 19 vaccination started on 1 March 2021. This phase focuses on people over 60 years of age and those over 45 years of age. For this, the government has launched the online portal cowin.gov.in. Through this portal, citizens can register themselves for getting vaccinated. Now, people who have completed vaccination can start downloading their Kovid 19 Immunization Certificate online.

Interested and eligible applicants can visit the official portal of Arogyasetu and Coin to download the Kovid 19 certificate online.

This article explains the online process for downloading Kovid 19 Vaccination Certificate online and Arogya Setu and Sah Win Portal Certificate.

How to download Kovid 19 Immunization Certificate online @ coin.ov.in

Check out the online procedure for downloading Kovid 19 vaccination online on the official portal.

Visit Coin’s official website.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click the Download Certificate button on the home page.

It then redirects online users to the page below.

Enter the reference ID and click on the search button.

After this, online sends the applicant to the next web page given below.

Applicants can inspect the vaccination certificate with details such as full name, mobile number, date of vaccination and citizen details on the certificate.

Applicants can download and print the Kovid 19 certificate for future references.

How to download Kovid 19 Vaccination Certificate online on Arogya Setu App

Let us see the step by step guide to download Kovid 19 Immunization Certificate online on the official portal of Arogyasamu.

Go to the Arogya Setu Mobile App.

Applicant should enter a ten digit mobile number or Aadhaar number to register himself / herself.

Documents such as photo identification and Aadhaar card details will be required for registration.

After entering the number, candidates will receive an OTP.

Copy the OTP and paste it into the corresponding field.

Enter OTP and click on the Verify button.

After completing the registration process, the applicants should visit the vaccination center on the scheduled date and time and get vaccinated.

Subsequently, applicants will receive a reference ID by which they can obtain their vaccination certificate.

Applicants can download and take a printout of the vaccination for future references.

Who is eligible to get vaccinated in the second phase of Kovid 19 vaccination? Citizens above 60 years and above 45 years of age are eligible for the second phase of vaccination. Where can people download the Covid 19 vaccination certificate online? Interested people can download Kovid 19 vaccination certificate online from CO Win or Arogya Setu mobile app. Can I download and print the Covid 19 Immunization Certificate online on the official portal? Yes, applicants can download and print the vaccination certificate online on the official portal. Who can avail of downloading Covid 19 Immunization Certificate online? Registered candidates who have already undergone vaccination are eligible to download the Kovid 19 certificate online.