COVID-19: Wellington prepares for return of anti-mandate protesters planning to descend on war memorial

Police have said this week that they are aware of planned protest activity. Security at Parliament grounds, where protesters camped in February and early March before rioting with police, has been put in place to prevent anyone from entering. Employees have also been encouraged to work from home.

Protester Brett Power was arrested on the grounds of Parliament on Thursday for breaching bail conditions. He was arrested during the first 23 days of occupation.

That incident destroyed the field and the grass has only started to re-emerge on the front lawn.

Rafael González-Montero, chief executive of the parliamentary services, said on Thursday that “no protests, incidents or demonstrations are allowed to enter the grounds while corrective work is in progress.”

