Covid 19 XE Variant: XE or not, there’s no immediate threat, say experts | Delhi News

NEW DELHI: The first case of XE variant – which is a combination of two sub-lineages of the Omicron variant – namely BA.1 and BA.2 – was detected in UK in a specimen collected from a Covid-19 positive person in January. Since then, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says, more than 700 such cases have been identified.

While initial reports suggest the XE variant is more transmissible than either BA.1 or BA.2, which caused the third wave in India, there is no scientific evidence yet on whether the recombinant variant causes a more severe infection, say scientists. “In UK, where the XE variant has been confirmed, the incidence of Covid-19 is high but hospitalisation remains low,” pointed out Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, who heads the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). He…