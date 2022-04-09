Covid booster dose: Rates of Covishield, Covaxin slashed to Rs 225 per shot

A day before the Centre rolls out precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all adults, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday slashed the prices of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for private hospitals to Rs 225 per dose.

At present, each dose of Covishield costs Rs 600 at private hospitals, while Covaxin costs Rs 1,200.

Significantly, on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines to all states that private vaccination centres can charge a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccines. “Private vaccination centres must declare the price per dose chargeable by them on Co-WIN, in accordance with the prices…